Twitter Account Of Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Nikki Fried Hacked

The Twitter account of Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried was hacked Saturday evening, according to WTSP10.

Twitter account, @NikkiFried, had a new display name of “Nikki.eth” with the biography, profile photo and cover photo referencing an art page known as “Skulltoons,” WTSP10 reported.

Keith Edwards, the communications director for Fried’s gubernatorial campaign, claimed the hack was part of a phishing attack, according to WTSP10.

Edwards later posted a tweet seeking help from Twitter’s official @Verified and @TwitterSupport accounts, according to WTSP10.

Something is up with @NikkiFried’s Twitter. Profile picture removed, account is now private and random RTs. Hacked? #FlaPol pic.twitter.com/Ao3Q3ZFyMi

Fried, who currently serves as the Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services of Florida, announced her gubernatorial run in June of 2021.

Fried, along with other prospective Democratic candidates, reportedly failed to gain significant financial support from the Democratic Governors Association (DGA) and a February poll predicted a landslide victory for incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Phishing attacks often begin with a hacker sending a seemingly reliable message to an account designed to steal login information, WTSP10 reported. (RELATED: DeSantis Challenger Says Her ‘Greatest Weakness’ Is His ‘National Platform’ – Poppy Harlow Reminds Her She’s On CNN)

Fried’s official Twitter account, @NikkiFriedFL, along with her Facebook and Instagram accounts, now appear unscathed, according to WTSP10.