Zelenskyy Warns Of ‘Third World War’ If Negotiations With Putin Fail

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that a third world war is likely if peace talks with Russia are unsuccessful during a television interview Sunday.

“I think that we have to use any format, any chance in order to have a possibility of negotiating, possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third World War” Zelenskyy said during an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria. “If there is just 1 percent chance for us to stop this war, I think that we need to take this chance, we need to do that,” the Ukrainian president added, according to Fox News.

Zelenskyy said the war is unlikely to end without negotiations. “I am ready for negotiations with him. I was ready over the last two years, and I think that without negotiations, we cannot end this war,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also claimed he would not be willing to give up territory or Ukrainian sovereignty during potential negotiations. He told Zakaria he believes Russia would never have invaded if Ukraine were a NATO member. (RELATED: Crazy Viral Video Shows A Tank Getting Lit Up In Ukraine)

“There are compromises for which we cannot be ready as an independent state. Any compromises related to our territorial integrity and our sovereignty and the Ukrainian people have spoken about it — they have not greeted Russian soldiers with a bunch of flowers, they have greeted them with bravery, they have greeted them with weapons in their hands,” Zelenskyy announced.

On today’s GPS, I spoke w/ Ukrainian Pres. @ZelenskyyUa in an exclusive interview about the state of his country & its war w/ Russia. Pt. 1 of our in-depth conversation: the prospect of negotiating w/ Putin & what Zelensky makes of Russia’s demands pic.twitter.com/rOlK59NMe7 — Fareed Zakaria (@FareedZakaria) March 20, 2022

“I’d like to receive security guarantees for my country, for my people. If NATO members are ready to see us in the alliance, then do it immediately. Because people are dying on a daily basis,” Zelenskyy said regarding his country benefiting from NATO membership.

Since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, the country has launched over 1,000 missiles, according to a senior U.S. Defense official. There has been speculation that Putin might be willing to use chemical or nuclear weapons against Ukraine.