22 People Shot In Chicago Over Weekend

Over the weekend, 22 people were shot in Chicago, including five who died, ABC 7 reported.

At about 9:45 p.m. after hearing five gunshots, a SWAT team responded to a call about a boyfriend potentially holding his girlfriend against her will in the South Side of Chicago at the 8400-block of South Mackinaw Avenue, police said, according to ABC 7. A 30-year-old man and 20-year-old woman died by gunshot wounds to the head, police said.

About two hours later, Folashade Mordi, 25, was shot in the left side of the chest in the 2400-block of South Homan Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Violence In Chicago So Bad That Officials Are Canceling Days Off For Cops)

On Sunday at 5:15 p.m. in Roseland, located in the city’s Far South Side, an unidentified man was also shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said, the outlet reported.

The weekend before, 26 people in Chicago were shot, including two who died, according to the outlet.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York City Mayor Eric Adams held a public safety strategy meeting Friday afternoon in Chicago and discussed violent crime, ABC 7 reported.

“We’ve got to make sure that we hold violence, (sic) dangerous people accountable – on that, we both agree. But we also, as the mayor said, and I think very eloquently, stopping this river of violence,” Lightfoot said, according to the outlet.