Texas Elementary Schoolers Told To Keep Pride Week ‘Community Circles’ ‘Confidential’

Five-year-old students were told to keep conversations about LGBT topics “confidential,” sparking backlash online about whether parents were informed about the school’s agenda.

Austin Independent School District (AISD) in Texas is slated to celebrate Pride Week in all public school buildings from March 21-26. Each day of the week has a specific Pride celebration theme, according to the school’s website. Students and staff can collect “Pride and Ally stickers, posters, flags, pronoun buttons and more” from their school’s front office.

Pride Week: March 21-26, 2022 🏳️‍🌈 Every year, to celebrate LGBTQIA+ students, staff & families Austin ISD hosts its own Pride Week, a time to highlight the district’s commitment to creating a safe, supportive, inclusive environment.https://t.co/afRtuF51d6#AISDPride #AISDProud pic.twitter.com/ygbaui0Ew3 — Austin ISD (@AustinISD) March 21, 2022

One activity for elementary students drew the ire of parents in the district and online. AISD’s Doss Elementary encouraged students to keep specific conversations between students and teachers regarding LGBT issues “confidential.”

Pre-K through second-grade students were reminded, “What we say in this room stays in this room. And third to fifth graders were asked to participate in ‘community circles’ that are “confidential,” according to documents posted to Twitter.

“Please remember that we agreed to keep what happened in the Circle confidential,” the curriculum reads, according to the documents. (RELATED: Michigan Mom Sues School District For Allegedly Refusing To Disclose Full Curriculum Documents)

Doss Elementary, TX is holding a “community circles” activity for kindergarten-5th grade for Pride Week. One of the rules is students can’t repeat anything. What would a teacher be discussing during pride week that she’s worried the kids will tell their parents? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/68uxTkOdTw — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 21, 2022

The online account “Libs of Tik Tok” argued that the district may be violating a Texas state law that prohibits school districts employees from withholding information from a child’s parent.

“A parent is entitled to full information regarding the school activities of a parent’s child,” the law reads. “An attempt by any school district employee to encourage or coerce a child to withhold information from the child’s parent is grounds for discipline.”

Elementary school students also paraded through the hallways with LGBT resources and paraphernalia.

.@AustinISD held a pride parade. Students paraded through the halls celebrating pride and the LGBTQ+ community. Homeschool your kids. https://t.co/6uORMTynCZ — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 21, 2022

Eduardo Villa, AISD’s Media Relations Specialist, told the Daily Caller that the community circles are designed to be confidential “in the sense that makes students feel trusted and respected for their privacy.”

“[It] does not mean don’t tell your parents,” Villa said. “Every parent has the right to opt out of these activities … Everyone, not just parents, has access to the [community circles] materials ahead of time.”