Texas Elementary Schoolers Told To Keep Pride Week ‘Community Circles’ ‘Confidential’

Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images

Chrissy Clark Contributor
Five-year-old students were told to keep conversations about LGBT topics “confidential,” sparking backlash online about whether parents were informed about the school’s agenda.

Austin Independent School District (AISD) in Texas is slated to celebrate Pride Week in all public school buildings from March 21-26. Each day of the week has a specific Pride celebration theme, according to the school’s website. Students and staff can collect “Pride and Ally stickers, posters, flags, pronoun buttons and more” from their school’s front office.

One activity for elementary students drew the ire of parents in the district and online. AISD’s Doss Elementary encouraged students to keep specific conversations between students and teachers regarding LGBT issues “confidential.”

Pre-K through second-grade students were reminded, “What we say in this room stays in this room. And third to fifth graders were asked to participate in ‘community circles’ that are “confidential,” according to documents posted to Twitter.

“Please remember that we agreed to keep what happened in the Circle confidential,” the curriculum reads, according to the documents. (RELATED: Michigan Mom Sues School District For Allegedly Refusing To Disclose Full Curriculum Documents)

The online account “Libs of Tik Tok” argued that the district may be violating a Texas state law that prohibits school districts employees from withholding information from a child’s parent.

“A parent is entitled to full information regarding the school activities of a parent’s child,” the law reads. “An attempt by any school district employee to encourage or coerce a child to withhold information from the child’s parent is grounds for discipline.”

Elementary school students also paraded through the hallways with LGBT resources and paraphernalia.

Eduardo Villa, AISD’s Media Relations Specialist, told the Daily Caller that the community circles are designed to be confidential “in the sense that makes students feel trusted and respected for their privacy.”

“[It] does not mean don’t tell your parents,” Villa said. “Every parent has the right to opt out of these activities … Everyone, not just parents, has access to the [community circles] materials ahead of time.”