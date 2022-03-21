Man Smashes A Guy’s Head With A Weight Plate In Horrifying Viral Video

A man has been sentenced to jail after he smashed a guy in the head with a weight plate.

According to the Daily Mail, Australian Shane William Ryan pleaded guilty to hitting a guy in the head with a weight plate weighing nearly 45 pounds while working out at a gym in the Darwin area. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The man was sentenced to 19 months, and will have to serve at least 10. NT News reported the victim suffered a fractured skull and other injuries, according to the same Daily Mail report.

For those of you who can handle extreme violence, you can watch the insane video below.

According to the same report, Ryan tried to claim it was all an accident before “accepted his actions were deliberate, the court heard.”

I’m not a genius, but I’m pretty damn sure there’s no way in hell that could have been an accident, and clearly, the court didn’t think it was at all.

He’s damn lucky he didn’t kill the man because dropping roughly 45 pounds of weight onto a man’s head in such violent fashion could easily end them.

It wouldn’t take much at all to die from a crushed skull.

Hopefully, Mr. Ryan learns his lesson while he sits behind bars. He definitely deserves it after what he did.