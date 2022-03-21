Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Says She’s Used To Dealing With ‘White’ Problems

Democratic Boston Mayor Michelle Wu delivered political jabs at the expense of her constituents and fellow officials at the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day breakfast Sunday.

Typically a laughing affair, Massachusetts officials attended the event where Wu took shots at her political friends and foes, the Boston Globe reported.

“This past winter was pretty intense: trial by snow, trial by firefighters union,” Wu joked. “I’m getting used to dealing with problems that are expensive, disruptive and white. I’m talking about snowflakes, I mean, snowstorms, snowflakes.”

Wu’s comments about “white” problems came shortly after a joke about her rocky start as mayor and the battle with a Boston firefighter’s union and others pushing back against her decision to require the COVID-19 vaccine for the city. (RELATED: Boston Mayor Roasted By Critics During Awkward Livestream)

​“I am proud to be the first mom to be elected to this office in Boston. It comes with the good and the bad. This morning I woke up once again to the sound of children throwing a tantrum,” she said of protesters outside her home. “They’re banging drums, blowing whistles, and shouting on their megaphones that I have to stop being a woke millennial. I agree. At the crack of dawn, I’d much rather be a sleeping millennial.”

Boston First Responders United (BFRU), one of the groups pushing back against the vaccine mandates, said the mayor’s comments displayer “her true colors.”

“This isn’t funny. This is disgusting. #ShameOnWu,” BFRU tweeted.

The vaccine mandate for indoor venues like bars and restaurants in Boston was lifted on Feb. 18.