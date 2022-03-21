Anti-Republican Group Wants To Raise $300,000 For Billboards In Florida That Say ‘GAY’

Southern Progress, a political action committee opposing Republican politicians in southern states, is attempting to raise $300,000 to place advertisements throughout Florida protesting legislation critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The ad campaign features billboards and other signs that simply say “GAY” or “SAY GAY” and targets the Parental Rights in Education bill recently passed by the Florida legislature. If signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, the bill would ban classroom lessons on sexuality and gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade and require those subjects to be taught in an age-appropriate manner to students in the fourth grade and older.

Opponents of the bill have called the legislation the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki characterizing the bill as “discriminatory,” “horrific” and “a form of bullying.”

The Southern Progress ads, that will appear on billboards and on the tops of vehicles, say either “GAY” or “SAY GAY” in large text, according to the project’s fundraising page. The project was also promoted by MeidasTouch, a Democrat-linked political action committee that claimed to be partnering with Southern Progress.

You ready to make a statement in Florida? We are partnering to put these up all over Florida beginning this week. Retweet this and send it to everyone you know. pic.twitter.com/hqQd1ySVBZ — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) March 21, 2022

Southern Progress describes its mission as to “speak truth to power and expose the extremist agenda of Republican politicians that seek power for themselves while trampling on the rights of the people they claim to represent.” The group has endorsed several Democratic candidates in southern states, including Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Louisiana Senate candidate Gary Chambers, and Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.

Southern Progress said it was approved by billboard and media vendors for advertising space that, if bought, would exceed $300,000 over the next four weeks, according to the group’s fundraising page.

It took us over a week to find every single available piece of inventory that would be approved. Whatever we can get with whatever we raise we are going to do. And we will keep them up as long as we can. Here is how you can help us on this: https://t.co/Eq2AcIxlNN — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 21, 2022

“Please chip in whatever you can to help us maximize this ad buy and turn the attacks from Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans upside down on their heads,” the fundraising page says. (RELATED: ‘They Don’t Say A Word’: DeSantis Slams Disney’s Opposition To Florida Bill)

Southern Progress and MeidasTouch did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.