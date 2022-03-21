Houston Coach Kelvin Sampson Celebrates In Epic Fashion After Beating Illinois

Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson was in prime form after beating Illinois 68-53 Sunday.

The Cougars absolutely dominated the Fighting Illini in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and Sampson was hyped after punching a ticket to the second round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Men’s Basketball (@uhcougarmbk)

He popped his shirt off in the locker room and cut loose as players sprayed water everywhere. Watch his epic celebration below.

Shirtless Kelvin Sampson was WILDIN’ in the locker room 💦@UHCougarMBK #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/yVHrZlSnQE — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2022

This is why we all love March Madness so much. This is a great example of what it’s all about. Sampson, who is 66, just couldn’t contain his excitement after boat racing Illinois right off the court.

You can’t fake that kind of excitement. You either have it or you don’t, and clearly, Sampson was fired up and ready to roll.

Houston won 1 Quad 1 game. Illinois won 6 Quad 1 games. I can’t believe this is happening! — Ken Pomeroy (@kenpomeroy) March 20, 2022

Once March rolls around, all bets are off and no team is safe. There have been a ton of great games in this tournament, and Houston destroying Illinois was simply unreal.

In the second half, it looked like they were playing two different levels of basketball, and Illinois won a share of the B1G!

It just goes to show that it truly doesn’t matter once March gets here.

Props to Sampson for celebrating in epic fashion!