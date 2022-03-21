Cleveland Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Says The Team Had An ‘Extensive Evaluation Process’ Before Trading For Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has released a statement about trading for Deshaun Watson.

The Browns sent shockwaves through the NFL when they shipped several draft picks to the Houston Texans in return for the star quarterback. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns)

While Watson won’t face any criminal charges after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, there has been some backlash after the Browns went and got him. Now, Haslam has released a statement to ensure fans proper vetting was done.

Massive Quarterback Trade Sends Shockwaves Through The NFL https://t.co/siKo42XEN9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 19, 2022

“We are acutely aware and empathetic to the highly personal sentiments expressed about this decision. Our team’s comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved,” he said in part when explaining the decision to trade for Watson.

Haslam also said the franchise had an “extensive evaluation process.” You can read his full statement below.

The reality of the situation is that in sports, if your talents outweigh your issues, then you’re always going to have a job.

Watson won’t face criminal charges after being accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct and that means he still has great value in the NFL.

That’s why the Browns gave up three first round picks to get him and handed him a gigantic new contract.

We have agreed to trade QB Deshaun Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick. Statement from GM Nick Caserio: — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) March 18, 2022

Now, could Roger Goodell still issue a suspension? Yes, but I’m guessing the Browns don’t think that’s likely. Otherwise, they probably wouldn’t have traded for him.

Every dollar of Deshaun Watson’s new five-year, $230 million deal is guaranteed, per sources, setting a new record for the highest guarantee given to an NFL player. @Browns and Watson’s agent @DavidMulugheta combine to make history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

We’ll see if there’s much more backlash, but it’s clear the Browns are intent on defending their decision. Let us know in the comments what you think of the trade.