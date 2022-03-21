Editorial

Cleveland Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Says The Team Had An ‘Extensive Evaluation Process’ Before Trading For Deshaun Watson

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after the 51-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has released a statement about trading for Deshaun Watson.

The Browns sent shockwaves through the NFL when they shipped several draft picks to the Houston Texans in return for the star quarterback. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

While Watson won’t face any criminal charges after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, there has been some backlash after the Browns went and got him. Now, Haslam has released a statement to ensure fans proper vetting was done.

“We are acutely aware and empathetic to the highly personal sentiments expressed about this decision. Our team’s comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved,” he said in part when explaining the decision to trade for Watson.

Haslam also said the franchise had an “extensive evaluation process.” You can read his full statement below.

The reality of the situation is that in sports, if your talents outweigh your issues, then you’re always going to have a job.

Watson won’t face criminal charges after being accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct and that means he still has great value in the NFL.

That’s why the Browns gave up three first round picks to get him and handed him a gigantic new contract.

Now, could Roger Goodell still issue a suspension? Yes, but I’m guessing the Browns don’t think that’s likely. Otherwise, they probably wouldn’t have traded for him.

We’ll see if there’s much more backlash, but it’s clear the Browns are intent on defending their decision. Let us know in the comments what you think of the trade.