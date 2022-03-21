Kid Rock On Being Uncancelable: ‘I Don’t Give A F**k’

Kid Rock wants people to know he can’t be canceled.

The famous rock star sat down with Daily Caller for an in-depth interview, and he was asked why he hasn't been canceled yet. After all, speaking your mind is borderline illegal in 2022, but that hasn't slowed Kid Rock down.

Kid Rock Sings ‘F**k Fauci’ On New Hit Song https://t.co/jFZ0zuoXJc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 26, 2022

"I am uncancelable…I don't give a f**k and I'm not in bed with any big corporate things. At the end of the day, there's nobody I'm beholden to. No record companies. No corporate interests. No nothing. You can't cancel me. I love it when they try," the legendary musician told Tucker Carlson when asked about why he can't be canceled.

You can watch his comments below and catch the full interview Monday night.

The legendary Kid Rock sits down with Tucker for a rare one-on-one interview. And nothing is off the table. You’ll see part of the fascinating discussion Monday on Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8pm ET on Fox News. pic.twitter.com/5ZU9rIb5Vj — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 19, 2022

As I’ve said too many times to count, we have to fight against cancel culture everywhere we can, and Kid Rock’s attitude is 100% the correct one.

If we let the woke mob win, we’re cooked as a society. Cancel culture has more or less already ruined comedy.

Joe Rogan responded to the outrage over his podcast, and he would have been better off saying nothing. Don’t give one inch to the woke mob. They’ll hate you no matter what. pic.twitter.com/1slf8479y1 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 31, 2022

We can’t keep losing ground, and the way you win the war is by standing up and saying enough is enough. We need people with large platforms coming out and saying exactly what they want to.

The more opinions and viewpoints we have, the better off we are. Sure, things might get dicey from time to time, but that’s the cost of a free society.

Aaron Rodgers Addresses Vaccine Fiasco, Says He’s In ‘The Crosshairs Of The Woke Mob’ And ‘Cancel Culture’ https://t.co/nG8PkhoELz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 5, 2021

Props to Kid Rock for keeping it real as always. That’s why his fans love him!