LGBT Activists Light Pro-Transgender Display At Brigham Young University

The “Y” at Brigham Young University was lit Saturday with pink, blue, and white in support of Utah’s transgender community.

LGBTQ+ students and allies illuminated the iconic “Y” atop the mountain that shadows the BYU campus Saturday night in support of the trans community in Utah and the rest of the United States, according to The Hill. Last year, a similar demographic of students lit up the “Y” in rainbow colors to show support to the LGBTQ+ community, prompting the school to change its rules on unapproved gatherings, protests, and demonstrations on university property including the “Y,” the outlet report.

The school policy was updated to allow “the university [to] monitor and record Demonstrations for compliance with this and other university policies. Current students, faculty, administrative employees, and staff who violate this policy may be subject to the university’s disciplinary processes,” The Hill reported.

Students and others can be arrested for trespassing, which is "punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine" the outlet noted.

Despite protesters ignoring the university rules, no one was arrested or cited during the Saturday night events, The Hill reported. “Everyone that was up there was briefed that it is possible that they could be arrested. And every single person is willing to be arrested, if it means keeping LGBTQ students at BYU safe,” Provo Pride Council board member Jerilyn Pool told the Salt Lake Tribune.

The event was live-streamed by the “Latter Gay Saints,” and shared on social media, showing how students arranged pink, blue, and white flashlights. The podcast host told listeners that he believes the lighting was a “historic event” and was curious to see if the protest will “test BYU to see whether or not they indeed want to restrict community members from hiking the iconic Y.”