2 State Troopers, Civilian Killed On Highway By Swerving Driver

Two Pennsylvania state troopers and a civilian were killed on an interstate after a car struck the trio early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the deaths in a tweet.

“The Pennsylvania State Police confirms two Troopers and a civilian were struck and killed on I-95 South in the area of milepost 18 in Philadelphia City at approx. 12:40 a.m.”

Troopers Martin F. Mack III, 33, and Branden T. Sisca, 29, were killed alongside an unidentified male civilian. Mack enlisted in 2014 and Sisca enlisted in February of 2021.

Authorities say officers were dispatched to I-95 South after receiving reports of a man walking on the highway. Officers were assisting the man into their cruiser car when a female suspect “attempted to drive past the scene.”

The suspect fatally hit all three individuals and remained on the scene, authorities said. (RELATED: One Person Killed, Over Two Dozen Injured In Car Show Shooting)

“Our department is heartbroken with the tragedy that occurred early this morning in Philadelphia,” Colonel Robert Evanchick said. “We ask our fellow Pennsylvanians to keep the families of our troopers and the pedestrian in their thoughts. This is an extremely difficult time.”

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf called the situation a “heartbreaking tragedy” and ordered all flags to fly at half-staff to honor Mack and Sisca.

“This mournful incident is a stark reminder of the risks — and sacrifices — our law enforcement officers undertake every day to keep us safe. My heart goes out to their families and the communities they lived in and served.”