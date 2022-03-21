California Police Name Person Of Interest From Viral Video Of Dangerous Tesla Stunt

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) named a person of interest Monday from a viral video over the weekend depicting a Tesla launching into the air before crashing into two cars.

The video posted to YouTube Sunday has over one million views. It shows a black 2018 Tesla S-BLM launching 50 feet into the air before crashing into parked cars in the Echo Park neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday night, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Police were offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the offender’s “identification, apprehension, and conviction.”

A tweet from the LAPD Central Traffic Divison said more than 50 tips were received, and 90% of them identified the same person: TikToker

Dominykas Zeglaitis, also known as Durte Dom, as a suspect.

We have received over 50 tips and anticipate more due the story going viral. Over 90% of the tips are of the same person who has a TikTok handle of @dominykas or @durtedom on Twitter. He is considered a person of interest based on the public postings on his account. — LAPDCTD (@LAPDCTD24) March 21, 2022

“He is considered a person of interest based on the public postings on his account,” the tweet said. Police said they have reached out to Zeglaitis on his social media account.

“We are asking any witnesses to also come forward,” the department added. (RELATED: Tesla Recalls 475,000 Cars Over Safety Concerns)

The driver of the Tesla collided with several trash cans and two parked vehicles, according to a statement from the LAPD. The driver will face a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge once found.