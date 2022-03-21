Portland Trail Blazers Player Jusuf Nurkic Throws A Fan’s Phone

Portland Trail Blazers player Jusuf Nurkic pulled off a bizarre move Sunday.

After a 129-98 blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers, the NBA big man got into a weird exchange with a phone, took the man’s phone and tossed it into the stands. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the incredibly strange interaction below.

Jusuf Nurkic with no regard for this gentleman’s phone pic.twitter.com/eJvcSkj5PQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 21, 2022

I’m honestly not even sure what to say about this other than to ask what the hell Nurkic was doing. Taking a fan’s phone and tossing it is about as soft as it gets.

In fact, I’d argue that it doesn’t get much softer at all. If you can’t handle a fan heckling you or talking trash, you have no business being an athlete.

Jusuf Nurkic takes Pacers fans phone and throws it. pic.twitter.com/KafdHuCSqa — Setting The 🅿️ace🏀🎙 (@SettingThePace3) March 21, 2022

Furthermore, why the hell was this tolerated by the authorities and stadium officials? If a fan stole a player’s phone and threw it, he’d be immediately put in handcuffs.

Yet, Nurkic did it and nobody seemed to be too concerned at all. I guess the rules just don’t apply when you play for the Trail Blazers!

All the way around, he should be embarrassed by his childish behavior. It was an incredibly soft move, and there’s not much else that needs to be said!