REPORT: HBO Is Developing A New ‘True Detective’ Season Titled ‘True Detective: Night Country’

HBO is reportedly digging into some new “True Detective” material.

Ever since the third season of the legendary show ended, fans around the country have wondered if we’d ever get more episodes. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

After all, season one with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson is widely-regarded as one of the greatest seasons of TV ever made. Well, it sounds like HBO is going full steam ahead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network is developing a fourth season titled “True Detective: Night Country.”

Notably, creator Nic Pizzolatto isn’t expected to be involved in any significant way with the fourth season. McConaughey and Harrelson are expected to, once again, be executive producers, according to the same THR report.

For those of you who don’t know, I’m a huge fan of “True Detective.” The first season is probably my single most-favorite season of TV.

Now, that doesn’t mean the series as a whole is my favorite. It’s certainly up there, but the decline in season two keeps it from the top spot.

Having said that, I couldn’t be more excited for season four if I tried. The fact it’s reportedly titled “True Detective: Night Country” sets the tone right away.

Fans want the series to be dark and sinister, and I have a feeling that’s exactly what we’re going to get whenever season four drops.

Inject it right into my veins!

Make sure to check back for the latest “True Detective” updates as we have them.