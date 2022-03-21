Editorial

REPORT: Urban Meyer Allegedly Told Jaguars Players They Couldn’t Get A Job Paying More Than $15 An Hour

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It sounds like Urban Meyer’s time with the Jacksonville Jaguars was a lot worse than people realized.

Well, it turns out he allegedly said some insanely stupid stuff while leading the team.

“Do you know what would happen if I cut you guys? You couldn’t get a job paying more than $15 an hour,” Meyer allegedly told players, according to a crazy piece from The Athletic (via BroBible).

That’s not the only crazy thing Meyer allegedly said. According to the same piece, he allegedly told Trevor Lawrence “to slow it down for” for receiver John Brown because “these boys from the south, their transcripts ain’t right.”

You can read that excerpt from The Athletic’s story in the tweet below.

If these allegations are true, then it really goes to show just how large of a mess Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville was.

Allegedly telling players they can’t get a job outside of football that pays well is a great way to start a brawl. You want to see some fists get thrown, that’s an easy way to get the job done.

Allegedly telling your quarterback that guys from the south aren’t smart is also a great way to get run out of town, which is exactly what happened.

I honestly can’t wait to see what story comes out next about Meyer. At this point, absolutely nothing would shock me.