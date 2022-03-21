REPORT: Urban Meyer Allegedly Told Jaguars Players They Couldn’t Get A Job Paying More Than $15 An Hour

It sounds like Urban Meyer’s time with the Jacksonville Jaguars was a lot worse than people realized.

Meyer was run out of Jacksonville in spectacular fashion, and his fall from grace in the world of coaching is among the worst we've ever seen.

Well, it turns out he allegedly said some insanely stupid stuff while leading the team.

Jaguars Players Had A Very Simple Response To Urban Meyer Being Fired In Humiliating Fashion https://t.co/WynfqnpkP3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 21, 2021

“Do you know what would happen if I cut you guys? You couldn’t get a job paying more than $15 an hour,” Meyer allegedly told players, according to a crazy piece from The Athletic (via BroBible).

Believe it or not, the Urban Meyer tenure in Jacksonville was even worse than we realized. Inside a season of incompetence, belittling and fear, from @JaysonJenks and @SandoNFL: https://t.co/BvaJsx8n4J — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) March 21, 2022

That’s not the only crazy thing Meyer allegedly said. According to the same piece, he allegedly told Trevor Lawrence “to slow it down for” for receiver John Brown because “these boys from the south, their transcripts ain’t right.”

Holy shit the Urban Meyer article is even worse than I thought. Real leaders don’t treat people like this. https://t.co/ADWWmuwz5e pic.twitter.com/sKnJLZZlQU — Erika (@emesola) March 21, 2022

If these allegations are true, then it really goes to show just how large of a mess Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville was.

Allegedly telling players they can’t get a job outside of football that pays well is a great way to start a brawl. You want to see some fists get thrown, that’s an easy way to get the job done.

Jacksonville fired its former HC Urban Meyer for cause, with the intention of not paying him the remaining four years of his contract, sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2021

Allegedly telling your quarterback that guys from the south aren’t smart is also a great way to get run out of town, which is exactly what happened.

multiple sources said Meyer was unfamiliar with star players around the league, including Aaron Donald, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year. “Who’s this 99 guy on the Rams?” Meyer asked one staffer. “I’m hearing he might be a problem for us.” https://t.co/xeoeXfp9af — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) March 21, 2022

I honestly can’t wait to see what story comes out next about Meyer. At this point, absolutely nothing would shock me.