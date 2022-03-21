Woman Says She Stabbed Her Mother To Death On Phone Call With Police

Cheryl Ann Yee of San Jose, California, called the authorities and informed them that she had stabbed her mother to death Sunday, leading to her arrest on homicide charges, police said.

Yee called the police at 12:24 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, police said. Police stated that on the call Yee claimed to have “killed her mother,” prompting officers to go to her residence to perform a welfare check call.

A San Jose woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly stabbing and killing her mother, San Jose Police Department said. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing were under investigation.https://t.co/iPkbFk0Vs3 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) March 21, 2022

Officers responding to Yee’s call found the an adult female victim “suffering from at least one stab wound,” according to police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police added that the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim once the next of kin can be notified and the family can provide identity confirmation. (RELATED: 2 Dead, 3 Wounded After Church Stabbing, One Person In Custody, Police Say)

Police are currently investigating the victim’s death as they seek to establish motive and circumstances. Jail records indicate that Yee will remain in custody without the chance of bail, according to CBS SF. Yee is set to appear in court Wednesday, the outlet reported.

Police are urging anyone who may have information on the homicide to reach out to authorities. The stabbing victim’s death marks the third homicide in San Jose this year, according to CBS.