TCU Gets Hosed By The Refs During Loss To Arizona

TCU was absolutely hosed during a Sunday night loss to Arizona.

During the second round matchup, the Horned Frogs had the ball at the end of regulation with the game tied 75-75.

Mike Miles was dribbling around preparing for the final shot when he was very clearly fouled and knocked to the ground! Yet, the refs didn’t call it, and instead of shooting free throws to win in regulation, the Wildcats won in OT.

Watch the wild ending of regulation below. It’s infuriating for fans.

I would be absolutely irate if I was a TCU fan. That’s one of the clearest fouls I’ve ever seen, and the Horned Frogs were in the double bonus.

That means they would have had two free throws to close out the game and send Arizona packing.

“We deserved to win that game. It was a foul, but they didn’t call it.” – Mike Miles — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 21, 2022

Instead, no call was made and TCU lost 85-80 in overtime. There’s simply no excuse for the refs blowing a call that badly. There’s no excuse at all.

The entire program is owed an apology. I’m honestly not sure I’ve ever seen such a blatant foul go uncalled.

Shame on everyone involved. Fans will be talking about this one for a long time, and they should 100% be incredibly angry.