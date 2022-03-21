Ukrainians Take Out Russian Armor In Intense Viral Video

Ukraine continues to give Russia hell on the ground.

Ever since Putin ordered his military to invade Ukraine, the Ukrainians have put up an incredibly impressive defense.

In a video tweeted by journalist Illia Ponomarenko, Ukraine used a Stugna-P to take out some Russian armor. You can watch the incredible video below.

Ukrainian Stugna-P in action 🔥

This vid is so damn fun to watch if you understand Russian foul language. pic.twitter.com/IshcSmKk2N — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) March 20, 2022

With every video that comes out, it’s another reminder that the Ukrainians aren’t going down without a massive fight.

Insane Video Reportedly Shows A Russian Attack Helicopter Getting Blown To Bits https://t.co/Frl4W2SUJE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 19, 2022

They might not be able to win this war when it’s all said and done, but there’s no doubt at all that Russia is paying for every inch in blood.

Ukraine continues to fight like hell against Russia, and as more weapons flood in, Putin’s forces continue to lose soldiers, tanks and aircraft. Let’s hope Ukraine continues to bleed them! pic.twitter.com/mXhHFrADXx — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 17, 2022

I’ve lost count of how many incredible combat videos we’ve seen. We’ve seen helicopters go down, planes get shot down and countless tanks get destroyed.

Again, Ukraine is inflicting serious damages on the invaders, and you just love to see it.

Intense Video Reportedly Shows Annihilated Russian Helicopter In Ukraine https://t.co/Lov0GlaV9X — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 16, 2022

