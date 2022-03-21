Editorial

Ukrainians Take Out Russian Armor In Intense Viral Video

Ukraine continues to give Russia hell on the ground.

Ever since Putin ordered his military to invade Ukraine, the Ukrainians have put up an incredibly impressive defense.

In a video tweeted by journalist Illia Ponomarenko, Ukraine used a Stugna-P to take out some Russian armor. You can watch the incredible video below.

With every video that comes out, it’s another reminder that the Ukrainians aren’t going down without a massive fight.

They might not be able to win this war when it’s all said and done, but there’s no doubt at all that Russia is paying for every inch in blood.

I’ve lost count of how many incredible combat videos we’ve seen. We’ve seen helicopters go down, planes get shot down and countless tanks get destroyed.

Again, Ukraine is inflicting serious damages on the invaders, and you just love to see it.

Make sure to keep checking back for the craziest combat videos as we have them!