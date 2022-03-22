Massive Alligator With A Missing A Foot Spotted On Golf Course In Florida In Viral Video

A video of a giant alligator is making the rounds online.

In a Facebook video shared by Matt Devitt WINK Weather, a huge alligator was casually strolling across a golf course in Florida, and people seemed to all notice one thing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The gator’s front right foot was gone. Instead, it just had a stub. Give the video a watch below.

Generally speaking, I usually have a very aggressive stance towards wild animals. I’m not interested in getting involved with them and I definitely pursue a first strike policy in the event of a threat.

However, this animal interests me on a different level because of the missing foot. What happened? How did this gator go from having all four feet to having a front right stub?

Was it a crazy adventure? Did it get stuck in a trap? Was it a brawl with another animal? I have so many questions!

Now, would I still take it out if it came after me? I wouldn’t hesitate, but this creature seems to be just enjoying a nice stroll. I can’t hate on that at all, and I like the grit of having only three feet.

Let us know what you’d do if you saw this beast on a golf course in the comments below.