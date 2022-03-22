Amazon Releases The First Promo For ‘The Terminal List’ With Chris Pratt

The first look at “The Terminal List” is out, and it looks incredible.

The highly-anticipated Amazon series with Chris Pratt is based on the legendary book series from Jack Carr, and judging from the first promo, bodies will be dropping left and right. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give it a watch below. It’s a shot of adrenaline straight to the heart.

For those of you who don’t know, Carr’s books about former Navy SEAL James Reece are incredibly popular, especially with people who enjoy sinister thrillers and conspiracies.

I’m currently about halfway through “The Terminal List,” which is the first book in the Reece series, and I can’t put it down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Terminal List (@terminallistpv)

Now, Amazon is releasing the TV series starting July 1, and it looks like Pratt is going to absolutely crush it as Reece.

Without spoiling anything, trust me when I say that he is perfect to play the role. The entire story centers on revenge and violence, and as we learned from the promo, there will be plenty of both.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Carr (@jackcarrusa)

If you haven’t started reading Jack Carr’s books, I recommend you fire them up ASAP. You still have plenty of time to get caught up before July 1 rolls around!