Warren Moon Says The NFL Doesn’t Want Colin Kaepernick Back In The League

NFL legend Warren Moon doesn’t expect to see Colin Kaepernick return to the league.

Kaepernick is doing everything possible to generate some attention in hopes of making an NFL return, but as of right now, there are no teams that seem interested at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Moon thinks the door might be shut on an NFL comeback for Kaepernick.

Here’s a few clips from yesterday’s workout with @TDLockett12 and his brother Sterling Lockett. The full workout is available at this link https://t.co/7ZhvTeDqZU. We are back at it today with @Footwork_King2 and his guys on ig live later today. pic.twitter.com/BLrs0hJLrB — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) March 15, 2022

“I just don’t know if he’s going to get that opportunity. I just don’t think the NFL wants that subject back into the league,” Moon told TMZ when talking about Kaepernick potentially returning to the NFL.

He also said that he’d like to see Kaepernick get a shot, but the former 49ers quarterback has been out of the league for a long time. You can watch his full comments below.

While Moon might be cheering for Kaepernick to play again, I’m certainly not. The man has no business being in the NFL.

Not only has he not played since the 2016 season, but he’s also done some incredibly stupid things. Most notably, he wore pig socks, compared cops to slave catchers, claimed they can murder people with impunity and get paid leave, didn’t stand for the anthem and praised Fidel Castro.

Why would any NFL want to associate with his brand? It doesn’t make sense at all. Kaepernick is the definition of toxic, and fans don’t want to see him anywhere near an NFL field.

Kaepernick is out of the NFL, and that’s exactly where he belongs!