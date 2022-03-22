Disney To Create More Gay Content For Children

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has promised to produce more LGBT content for the studio’s youngest audience members.

Employees for the megacorporation staged a walkout on Tuesday in protest of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill just one day after Chapek told a town hall audience that he was creating a task force to ensure greater LGBT awareness and content is made available for children, according to the Daily Mail.

Disney employees plan to walk out later today over the company’s response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. On Monday, CEO Bob Chapek acknowledged the company’s missteps and announced changes, @JBoorstin reports. https://t.co/uVxtvrOX9g pic.twitter.com/4dB7lOMrn0 — CNBC (@CNBC) March 22, 2022

"We know the moment requires urgency – and words are not enough, so we are taking some actions right now," Chapek reportedly told audience members.

The LGBT task force is set to be led by Disney Studios Senior Vice President of Communications Paul Roeder and Senior Vice President of Global Marketing for Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Lisa Becket, U.S. News reported. The purpose of the task force is to create a comprehensive plan to guarantee that Disney is seen as a “force for good” for LGBT children and adult communities, according to the outlet.

On top of creating LGBT content for children, Disney will be putting a pause on political contributions in Florida, U.S. News noted. Instead, the company will be funneling money towards a Human Rights Campaign against Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is currently fighting to ensure that children are not given extreme forms of gender reassignment surgery, U.S. News reported.