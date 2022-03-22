Driver Goes Onto Sidewalk, Rams Into Four Children Waiting For School Bus

A driver in Palm Beach, Florida, lost control of a vehicle and struck four children on the sidewalk who were waiting for their school bus, WPTV5 reported.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Crestwood Boulevard South in Royal Palm Beach.

Around 7am today, we responded to a vehicle VS pedestrians crash on Crestwood Blvd &Cypress Lake Dr, RPB. We learned a vehicle driving North on Crestwood Blvd lost control, drove up on a sidewalk & struck four students waiting for a school bus. The kids were taken to the hospital pic.twitter.com/e6RRHWIZBj — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) March 22, 2022

Deputies say the 57-year-old driver lost control and drove up onto the sidewalk. The children were all taken to hospital, police said. Two of the children reportedly suffered critical injuries while the other two were said to be in “serious condition,” according to WPTV5.

The outlet reported that all students attend Royal Palm Beach Community High School. Principal Michelle Fleming said the crash was “devastating” and said resources, including a school therapy dog, would be available for “any students who may have witnessed this incident, or any who would just like to seek comfort,” according to the outlet.

Video from the outlet showed a silver Alfa Romeo Stelvio being loaded onto a tow truck. The front windshield and bumper were damaged, and the airbags appeared to have deployed. What seemed to be tire skid marks were visible on the street. (RELATED: 7 Killed In 20-Car Crash During Utah Sandstorm)

Police say charges are pending against the driver, according to the outlet.