Hillary Clinton Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday she tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine,” Clinton tweeted. “I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already!”

Clinton said her husband, former President Bill Clinton, tested negative and was feeling fine. (RELATED: ‘Lock Her Up’ Chants Greet Hillary In New York City)

“He’s quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!” she said.

Clinton’s diagnosis comes hours after White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced she tested positive for the virus. Psaki said she took a test in preparation for the administration’s trip to Europe. The press secretary said she had “two socially-distanced meetings” with Biden on Monday and that he is “not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance.” Psaki will not join the president on his trip to Europe.

Psaki said she was experiencing mild symptoms. She also tested positive for COVID-19 in October of 2021.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19 in March.