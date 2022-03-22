Politics

Psaki Tests Positive For COVID Hours Before Biden’s Big Europe Trip

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 21: Followed by U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger (2nd L), White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki (L) arrives at a White House daily press briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on March 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Psaki held a daily press briefing to answer questions from members of the press. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Shelby Talcott Senior White House Correspondent
Font Size:

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19, she announced in a statement Tuesday.

Psaki noted she took a test “in preparation” for the administration’s trip to Europe. President Joe Biden is slated to travel to Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday to attend an extraordinary NATO Summit and a European Council Summit regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He’s then scheduled to head to Warsaw, Poland on Friday.

Psaki said she attended “two socially-distanced meetings with” Biden on Monday and added he is “not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance.” The press secretary’s positive COVID test means she won’t travel with Biden to Europe.

“I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency,” Psaki said in her statement, adding that she is experiencing “mild symptoms.”

“The President tested negative today via PCR test,” Psaki added.

Psaki previously tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2021. That positive test also came just before Biden was slated to travel overseas. (RELATED: More Texas Democrats Who Fled State Test Positive For COVID)

Earlier in March, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19. Biden wasn’t considered a close contact of Emhoff, either. Vice President Kamala Harris altered her schedule following the positive test “out of an abundance of caution,” deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said at the time.