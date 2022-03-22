Editorial

The NBA Fines Jusuf Nurkic $40,000 For Throwing A Fan’s Phone

Jusuf Nurkic (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1505709597448933381)

The NBA has punished Jusuf Nurkic for his foolish actions after a recent game.

Following a massive loss to the Pacers this past weekend, the Portland Trail Blazers player got into a confrontation with a fan that ended with him tossing the young man’s phone. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s learned his fate.

According to TMZ, the NBA has fined Nurkic $40,000 for his little stunt with the fan’s phone.

All things considered, Nurkic should consider himself very lucky that he didn’t get hit with a much bigger punishment.

The man confronted a fan, stole his phone and tossed it in the stands. He’s damn lucky he didn’t get suspended.

Hell, there’s probably an argument to be made that he could have gotten in trouble for stealing, which is exactly what happens when you take a person’s phone.

Make much smarter decisions, Jusuf. Make much smarter decisions and you won’t be out $40,000 over one stupid decision!