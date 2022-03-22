The NBA Fines Jusuf Nurkic $40,000 For Throwing A Fan’s Phone

The NBA has punished Jusuf Nurkic for his foolish actions after a recent game.

Following a massive loss to the Pacers this past weekend, the Portland Trail Blazers player got into a confrontation with a fan that ended with him tossing the young man's phone.

Now, he’s learned his fate.

Jusuf Nurkic with no regard for this gentleman’s phone pic.twitter.com/eJvcSkj5PQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 21, 2022

According to TMZ, the NBA has fined Nurkic $40,000 for his little stunt with the fan’s phone.

The NBA just fined Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic $40,000 for tossing a fan’s phone in a confrontation after a game on Sunday. https://t.co/y4lA3uIz6b — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 22, 2022

All things considered, Nurkic should consider himself very lucky that he didn’t get hit with a much bigger punishment.

Jusuf Nurkic takes Pacers fans phone and throws it. pic.twitter.com/KafdHuCSqa — Setting The 🅿️ace🏀🎙 (@SettingThePace3) March 21, 2022

The man confronted a fan, stole his phone and tossed it in the stands. He’s damn lucky he didn’t get suspended.

Hell, there’s probably an argument to be made that he could have gotten in trouble for stealing, which is exactly what happens when you take a person’s phone.

Make much smarter decisions, Jusuf. Make much smarter decisions and you won’t be out $40,000 over one stupid decision!