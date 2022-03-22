LeBron James Says He’s ‘Having The Time Of’ His ‘Life’ As The Lakers Struggle To Remain Relevant

The Los Angeles Lakers are trash, but that doesn’t mean LeBron James isn’t having fun!
Currently, the Lakers are 31-41 and are having one of the most disappointing seasons in recent NBA memory. You’d think that’d be enough to make the entire team embarrassed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Well, you’d be wrong!
“I’m literally having the time of my life right now. The game’s such a beautiful thing,” LeBron told the media Monday after beating the Cavaliers, according to ESPN.
He further added, “Because I couldn’t care less what the narrative about our team is. At my point in my career, I don’t get involved in that stuff. I don’t read about it, I don’t hear it too much…None of that stuff matters to me, I’m having a blast playing the game of basketball.
If there was ever such a thing as being incredibly tone-deaf as an NBA player, I’m pretty sure these comments from LeBron are it.
Lakers fans are spending their money on and investing their time in a team that is absolutely awful. Not only are they awful, but people seriously believed they were going to win a title.
It’s a letdown in a way that is honestly hard to describe.
Instead of showing some awareness about the gravity of the situation, LeBron wants everyone to know he’s just out there having fun!
Grow up, LeBron, and show the fans you recognize what a failure this season has been!