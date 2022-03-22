Editorial

Mike Leach Is Apparently A Big Fan Of Treehouses

Nov 6, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach talks to an official during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 31-28. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is a treehouse enthusiast.

Leach is known for never being afraid to speak his mind or talk about the things that interest him. In fact, it’s one of the reasons he’s arguably the most entertaining coach in all of college football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s interested in hearing about your treehouse.

The popular coach recently tweeted, “I recently drove through Heber, Utah. That town had more treehouses than any town that I have ever seen, in a small radius. Send pictures of treehouses near you. Include the location.”

Seriously, how can you not like Leach? He’s a nonstop content machine, and I say that in the best way possible.

Whenever he does anything, it’s always worth paying attention to.

He’s literally the same guy who rants about weddings one moment and then goes off about Bigfoot the next. Again, how can you not enjoy him as a football coach and a person?

So, send him your treehouse photos if you have them, and let’s hope Leach never changes his attitude!