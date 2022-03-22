Pregnant Superstar Rihanna Stirs Engagement Rumors

Pregnant superstar Rihanna was caught out and about Monday wearing what appeared to be an enormous ring on her engagement finger.

The “Diamonds” singer was shopping for baby clothes at the Kitson shop in Los Angeles, California, when she was reportedly spotted with a huge rock on her engagement finger, according to TMZ. Rihanna has been spotted with the ring before, just on other fingers, the outlet reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Rihanna Is A Billionaire And The Wealthiest Female Musician On The Planet)

This particular piece of bling has been part of Rihanna’s style repertoire since July 2021, when she wore it while shooting a music video for boyfriend A$AP Rocky, TMZ noted. Photos where one can clearly see the ring on her wedding finger have stirred engagement rumors.

Pregnant Rihanna flashes a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger https://t.co/0kMeZyL0cK — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 21, 2022

The superstar couple began dating in 2020 after being friends for almost 10 years. They shared news of their pregnancy on Instagram in January 2022, posing for one of the most gorgeous pregnancy photoshoots ever captured.

Since then, Rihanna has changed the world of pregnancy style. She showed up to an event at Paris Fashion Week dressed in stilettos and lingerie, basically breaking the internet at the time. She has also posed in the longest boots we’ve ever seen and can never unsee.