REPORT: Jorge Masvidal And Colby Covington Fight Outside Of A Restaurant

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal allegedly got into an altercation late Monday night.

According to TMZ, Covington was leaving Papi Steak in Miami Beach when things allegedly took a turn for the worse. Masvidal, who just lost to Covington in a recent UFC bout, was outside and the two got into a fight. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a video shared by TMZ, you can see Covington with police nearby shortly after the altercation.

TMZ also shared a video Masvidal reportedly uploaded to social media after the fight talking about needing to back up your trash talk.

As of Tuesday morning, it appears the video has been taken down, but you can watch it below.

It’s not a secret at all that these two don’t get along, and this is just the latest example of the two UFC stars having bad blood.

SLATER SCOOP: UFC stars Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into a fight moments ago at Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach. Police have been called. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) March 22, 2022

Covington recently dominated Masvidal in the octagon, and the latter was allegedly interested in settling some scores out on the street.

This is what the fight game is all about. You have to keep your head on a swivel at all times.

All i can say is I’m extremely disappointed in @GamebredFighter as a professional fighter tonight.

You let down alot of people tonight bro. Disappointed — Bob Menery (@BobMenery) March 22, 2022

Never had a problem with @GamebredFighter

Extremely disappointed in the way he decided to handle his ongoing “beef” that has already been decided in a regulated platform. @ufc https://t.co/5HgooNWfAD — Bob Menery (@BobMenery) March 22, 2022

I can’t wait to hear what Dana White has to say about this situation. I have no doubt at all that he will capitalize on it in a big way!