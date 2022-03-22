Editorial

REPORT: Jorge Masvidal And Colby Covington Fight Outside Of A Restaurant

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Colby Covington reacts after being called the winner over Jorge Masvidal in their welterweight fight during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal allegedly got into an altercation late Monday night.

According to TMZ, Covington was leaving Papi Steak in Miami Beach when things allegedly took a turn for the worse. Masvidal, who just lost to Covington in a recent UFC bout, was outside and the two got into a fight. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a video shared by TMZ, you can see Covington with police nearby shortly after the altercation.

TMZ also shared a video Masvidal reportedly uploaded to social media after the fight talking about needing to back up your trash talk.

As of Tuesday morning, it appears the video has been taken down, but you can watch it below.

It’s not a secret at all that these two don’t get along, and this is just the latest example of the two UFC stars having bad blood.

Covington recently dominated Masvidal in the octagon, and the latter was allegedly interested in settling some scores out on the street.

This is what the fight game is all about. You have to keep your head on a swivel at all times.

I can’t wait to hear what Dana White has to say about this situation. I have no doubt at all that he will capitalize on it in a big way!