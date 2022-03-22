REPORT: LSU Gives Matt McMahon A Contract Worth More Than $20 Million

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon landed a huge contract to coach the Tigers.

McMahon was hired by the Tigers after Will Wade was fired following multiple alleged infractions committed by the program.

According to The Advocate’s Wilson Alexander, McMahon’s deal is for seven years and is worth $20.3 million.

If LSU gets hit with significant sanctions or a postseason ban, which certainly seems like a very real possibility, McMahon will get another year tacked onto his deal, according to Alexander.

Allow me to explain this contract to you as simply as possible. LSU is fully aware that the hammer might get dropped on them after Wade’s departure, and they’ve now handed McMahon a deal that allows him to rebuild from the ground up if necessary.

LSU is all in on McMahon as the man to take the Tigers to the next level, and this contract proves it.

Even if there are some hard years on the horizon, which seems more than likely, LSU is still tied to the former Murray State coach as their leader, and they’re paying him very well.

He’s not going anywhere for at least five years under this deal, and that’s if the wheels fall completely off. If he does well, he’ll be around for a long time.