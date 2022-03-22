REPORT: Alleged Sex Cult Leader Wheeled Out Of Trial After Apparent Seizure

Lawrence “Larry” Ray, the alleged leader of a sex cult at New York’s Sarah Lawrence College, was wheeled out of his court trial in Manhattan on a stretcher Tuesday after suffering an apparent seizure.

Ray was arrested in February 2020 after allegedly running a sex cult out of his daughter’s dorm at Sarah Lawrence College starting in 2010. Ray’s apparent seizure mid-trial Tuesday marks the second time the alleged abuser had to be taken to the hospital for displaying seizure-like symptoms, according to the New York Daily News. (RELATED: Child Molester Boasted About Light Penalties Before Being Sentenced To Girls’ Juvenile Detention Facility: REPORT)

The trial of Lawrence Ray descended into chaos Tuesday as the alleged abuser was wheeled out of the courthouse on a stretcher — and the Justice Department mistakenly released a list of well-heeled johns who paid to have sex with one of Ray’s followers.https://t.co/Tm6iN8DhcY — Noah Goldberg (@Noah__Goldberg) March 22, 2022

An ambulance arrived at Manhattan Federal Court to take Ray to a hospital. Ray’s symptoms included an agape mouth and his eyes rolling back in his head, the Daily News reported.

Ray reportedly moved into his daughter’s dorm room at Sarah Lawrence College, from where he allegedly sexually groomed and trafficked a large number of college-age men and women. Ray was also accused of torturing the victims through sleep deprivation, sexual humiliation and physical violence, the outlet reported.

Ray is facing charges including sex trafficking, obtaining forced labor, forced labor trafficking, in addition to a number of other serious offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. If convicted, Ray could face life in prison.