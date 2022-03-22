Shoppers Pummel Man To The Ground After He Allegedly Tried To Rape A Woman In Walmart

Cellphone video appears to show the moment a suspect allegedly tried to rape a woman inside a Miami Walmart on Sunday.

Jarmal Bredan Harvey, 28, allegedly approached the unidentified victim from behind around 9:30 p.m., Sunday night. Harvey lifted her dress and began groping her, according to CBS 4 Miami. The victim reportedly turned around and Harvey threw her to the ground and ripped her underwear off while grabbing her, CBS 4 Miami reported, citing the arrest report. The woman began screaming for help, and cellphone video captures several shoppers running to the rescue. Local News 10 reported two shoppers dragged Harvey off the victim.

In the video, the suspect can be seen being grabbed by several shoppers as someone screams “what is wrong with you” while another is heard screaming “get out.”

The suspect appears to struggle with the shoppers, who try to restrain him. (RELATED: Woman Says She Was Raped On Flight From US, Airline Confirms Its Aware Of Allegation)

Cell phone video captures the moment a man attempted to rape a woman at Walmart on NW 79th Street. *News & Information release only*

⚠️Contains strong content Luckily, Osvaldo C. was able to step in to stop and help this woman out🙏 | #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/KlMq8z09QU — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) March 22, 2022

Harvey was arrested and faces sexual battery charges, according to CBS 4 Miami. A judge set his bail at $50,000, according to Local News 10.

Walmart said it is “very disturbed to see something like this in our store” and the company was “grateful to those who intervened to stop the alleged attack and detain this man until police arrived,” according to the Miami Herald.