Suspect Shot, Killed During Stabbing Attack In Israel That Left 4 Dead, Two Injured

Twitter/Screenshot/Public-User: @manniefabian

Samuel Nathan
A suspected Arab terrorist was shot and killed after a stabbing spree left 4 dead and 2 seriously injured in the Israeli city of Beersheba on Tuesday.

The deceased perpetrator is reported to be 34-year-old Mohammad Ghaleb Abu al-Qi’an, an ISIS sympathizer who previously spent time in Israeli prison for connections to terrorism, according to the Times of Israel.

Al-Qi’an allegedly stabbed a woman at a gas station, ran over a cyclist and then proceeded to attack others with a knife before he was shot and killed by an armed bus driver.

The incident was caught on camera in a graphic video.

WATCH:

A first responder at the scene of the attack reportedly realized he was treating his own aunt, who ended up dying, according to Times of Israel correspondent Emanuel Fabian.

Omer Barlev, the Israeli Minister for Public Security, described the incident as “an abominable killing spree by a terrorist known to security services,” according to ABC News.

“We will work with a heavy hand against those who commit terror. We will pursue and reach those who assist them, too,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reportedly said in response. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Says It Is An ‘Act Of Terrorism’ for Israel To Defend Itself From Hamas Rocket Attacks)

The Hamas terrorist group lauded the terrorist attack, proclaiming it “salutes the executor of the heroic operation in occupied Beersheba. The occupation’s crimes shall be met with heroic operations: stabbings, rammings and shootings,” according to the Times of Israel.

Tuesday’s terrorist attack is the deadliest in Israel since June 2016 and the third stabbing attack in the last week, the Times of Israel reported. 