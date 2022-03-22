US

Video Shows Man Held At Gunpoint, Robbed Of $100,000 In NYC Apartment Building

NYPD/ Screenshot/Twitter

Diana Glebova Associate Editor
Two robbers approached a 27-year-old man and held him at gunpoint in his New York City apartment before taking his jewelry and $100,000 in cash, the NYPD said Tuesday.

A video released by the NYPD shows one robber holding the man by his collar while the other points a gun at him in the stairwell of the building. The robbers are then seen using the man’s keys to gain access to his apartment. (RELATED: Police Arrest Man Accused Of Randomly Shooting Homeless People)

Once inside the apartment, the robbers tied the man up with an extension cord and took the jewelry and cash, ABC7 reported.

The incident happened Wednesday at 3:50 a.m near Nagle Avenue & Dyckman Street in Manhattan, according to police. (RELATED: REPORT: Yankee’s Player Robbed At Gun Point)

The robbers then drove away in a white SUV driven by a third accomplice. All three were Hispanic and wore dark clothing, the outlet reported.