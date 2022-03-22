Video Shows Man Held At Gunpoint, Robbed Of $100,000 In NYC Apartment Building

Two robbers approached a 27-year-old man and held him at gunpoint in his New York City apartment before taking his jewelry and $100,000 in cash, the NYPD said Tuesday.

A video released by the NYPD shows one robber holding the man by his collar while the other points a gun at him in the stairwell of the building. The robbers are then seen using the man’s keys to gain access to his apartment. (RELATED: Police Arrest Man Accused Of Randomly Shooting Homeless People)

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: Know them? On 3/16/22 at approx 3:50 AM, in the vicinity of Nagle Ave & Dyckman St in Manhattan, the suspects approached a 27-year-old man, displayed a firearm then removed his jewelry & approx $100,000 in cash. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/MHubTo30xv — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 22, 2022

Once inside the apartment, the robbers tied the man up with an extension cord and took the jewelry and cash, ABC7 reported.

The incident happened Wednesday at 3:50 a.m near Nagle Avenue & Dyckman Street in Manhattan, according to police. (RELATED: REPORT: Yankee’s Player Robbed At Gun Point)

The robbers then drove away in a white SUV driven by a third accomplice. All three were Hispanic and wore dark clothing, the outlet reported.