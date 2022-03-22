Video Shows Tornado Ripping Through Walmart Parking Lot

Walmart employee James Watson posted a horrifying video Monday of a tornado tearing into the store’s parking lot in Round Rock, Texas, a city located about 19 miles north of Austin.

“Tornado at Round Rock Walmart,” he tweeted. “I don’t get paid enough for this sh*t.” (RELATED: Truck Flips Over And Drives Off During A Massive Tornado In Texas)

In the video, debris is flying everywhere and people are running into the store as Watson yells, “Oh sh*t. Get inside! Get inside! Run! Run! Run!” Other employees join Watson in yelling for people to get inside the store.

“Everybody go, go go,” Watson yells. “Stay away from the windows. Get away from the windows.”

A woman posted videos of her bleeding legs.

“I JUST GOT DRAGGED ACROSS THE MF WALMART PARKING LOT BY A TORNADO BITCH!!!!!” she wrote.

I JUST GOT DRAGGED ACROSS THE MF WALMART PARKING LOT BY A TORNADO BITCH!!!!! pic.twitter.com/8nNmTA3KqP — les (@vuhsacequeen) March 21, 2022

The tornadoes damaged dozens of Round Rock houses and businesses east of Interstate 35 and north of Texas 45, according to USA Today.

“I thought I was going to die,” Michael Talamantez told USA Today. Talamantez’s house was destroyed by a tornado.

Several tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma on Monday, injuring at least four in Elgin, a city east of Austin, USA Today reported.