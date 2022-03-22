Woman Who Allegedly Shoved 87-Year-Old Voice Coach Turns Herself In, Gets Charged With Manslaughter

A woman who allegedly fatally shoved an 87-year-old Broadway voice coach turned herself in and was charged with manslaughter Tuesday, police said.

Lauren Pazienza turned herself in Tuesday morning at the New York Police Department (NYPD)’s 10th District with her attorney, police said, according to the New York Post. Pazienza, who police said was charged with manslaughter, allegedly shoved Barbara Maier Gustern to the ground in Manhattan March 10, the NY Post reported. Gustern hit her head as the result of the attack, the outlet also said.

NYPD Crime Stoppers previously released a video of the woman they suspected of shoving Gustern and indicated they were looking for her in connection with the case. Samantha Liebman, a reporter at 1010 WINS in New York, shared the video to her Twitter feed March 14, saying that Gustern was in critical condition at the time.

Police looking for this woman for allegedly shoving vocal coach, 87-yr-old Barbara Maier Gustern to the ground Thursday night in Chelsea. She’s in critical condition. A Facebook post from her grandson says even if she does recover, she won’t be the same. @1010WINS @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/6pKLF2mORj — Samantha Liebman (@SamiLiebman) March 14, 2022

Gustern’s grandson posted an update March 15 on his grandmother’s Facebook page letting everyone know she had died, according to Deadline. “Today, at 11:15 AM, we have lost one of the brightest little flames to ever grace this world,” he said.

Gustern’s grandson, identified as A.J., previously posted information about his grandmother’s condition following the attack on her Facebook page.

“She has suffered traumatic damage to the left side of her brain, and has been unconscious the entire,” he wrote March 12. “She is intubated and we are unclear how much she is able to breathe on her own. Should she awake, she will most likely suffer speech problems and may be unable to move her right side. It is a very serious injury.” (RELATED: Woman Captured On Video Shoving Another Woman Into Moving Subway Train. Police Later Arrest Her)

Gustern was transported to Bellevue Medical Center following the attack, according to Deadline. She was able to inform the paramedics that she’d been attacked before she fell into a coma, the outlet said.

She coached a variety of entertainers including Debbie Harry, Tammy Faye Starlite and Justin Vivian Bond, among others, the New York Post reported.

Gustern reportedly told police that her attacker allegedly yelled a derogatory term at her before shoving her to the ground, according to The New York Times.