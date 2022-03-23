Biden’s Approval Rating Drops Again As Midterms Loom

The latest poll shows President Joe Biden’s approval rating dropped Tuesday as the worsening economy weighs heavy on voters.

Biden’s approval ratings fell three points, with only 34% giving him a favorable rating, and 52% of Americans disapproving of his job as president, according to the latest Grinnell College National Poll. The poll surveyed 1,002 U.S. adults ages 18 and over from Mar. 15 to Mar. 20 with a margin of error of +/- 3.1%.

Yikes: New Ann Selzer *national* poll finds Biden approval dipping down to 34%, with 52% disapproving. https://t.co/i3MYm5SAQn — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 23, 2022

A majority of Democrats, 70%, still approve of Biden’s job as president, while 89% of Republicans strongly disapprove.

J. Ann Selzer of Selzer & Company said the percentage of “not sure” votes, 14%, struck her as high.

“It’s interesting to me that the “not sure” factor is as high as it is. It seems unlikely that Joe Biden isn’t well known enough to make a judgment,” said Selzer, according to Grinnell College. “I believe this is a reflection of the high level of uncertainty everywhere – war in Ukraine, inflation, Covid-19 and more.”

Grinnell College National Poll director Peter Hanson believes Biden’s low approval rating, 34%, can be explained by the voters’ frustration with America’s struggling economy. (RELATED: Powell Says ‘Inflation Is Much Too High,’ Suggests Taking A More Aggressive Stance)

“The collapse in economic confidence means that President Biden and congressional Democrats are facing strong headwinds as they head into the November elections,” Hanson said in the poll. “Midterm elections are frequently a referendum on the performance of the administration, and these numbers are a sign that the judgment from voters is likely to be harsh.”

He added that outside “a major change,” the Republicans are still favored to win back control of Congress in the Nov. midterms.

Almost 60% of Americans believe the economy will get worse over the next 12 months, and only 27% have faith the economy will improve, according to the poll.