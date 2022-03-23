Colin Cowherd Claims Lincoln Riley’s First Practice With USC ‘Was Flawless’

Colin Cowherd whipped the college football world into a frenzy with a recent tweet about USC.

The Trojans had their first spring practice Tuesday, and that means new quarterback Caleb Williams got his first reps with the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Seeing as how Williams is presumed to be the early Heisman favorite, it’s not hard to understand why fans are curious to see what happens after he left Oklahoma. Well, Cowherd’s tweet only cranked up expectations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USC Football (@usc.fb)

“Sources tell me @LincolnRiley first USC practice was flawless. One observer noted ‘Some are calling it the greatest practice ever on a college campus.'”

Sources tell me @LincolnRiley first USC practice was flawless. One observer noted “Some are calling it the greatest practice ever on a college campus”. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) March 22, 2022

It’s hard for me to know how seriously we should take Cowherd’s tweet. He’s as dialed in as anyone on USC football, and he always seems to have inside knowledge of what’s going on with the Trojans.

Remember, he was on the Caleb Williams news long before most other people were.

First practice and star #USC QB Caleb Williams misses the entrance He’ll be okay 😅 pic.twitter.com/SjjCZqW5v8 — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) March 22, 2022

Having said that, Cowherd also lives to gin up attention for himself. That’s why he’s one of the most successful sports personalities in the world.

He didn’t get to the top of the mountain by being tame. He got to the top of the mountain by firing off his best takes left and right.

#USC QBs Caleb Williams and Miller Moss throwing to receivers during the first spring practice. pic.twitter.com/SSe86mBZgD — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) March 22, 2022

He knew exactly what would happen when he sent this tweet about USC, and it definitely didn’t disappoint. Now, we wait to see whether or not the Trojans live up to the hype in 2022!