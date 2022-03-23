Viral Video Reportedly Shows Massive Gun Battle Near Kyiv With Russian Forces

An absurd video of a gun battle reportedly involving Russian forces is blowing up online.

In a video tweeted by the news agency NEXTA, men reportedly from the Sheikh Mansur Volunteer Battalion were engaged in a huge gunfight against Russian military forces.

In the video, a man could be seen firing rockets at unseen Russian military forces. Watch the insane video below.

#Chechens from the Sheikh Mansur Volunteer Battalion engaged in battle with the #Russian military near #Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/0vj8vD8aW8 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 22, 2022

As I’ve said several times, the videos coming out of Ukraine are nothing short of being absolutely insane. At this point, we’ve just about seen it all.

We’ve had multiple videos of downed helicopters, tanks getting destroyed, shootouts and much more. With every passing day, it seems like we get a new video of all hell breaking loose.

Insane Video Reportedly Shows A Russian Attack Helicopter Getting Blown To Bits https://t.co/Frl4W2SUJE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 22, 2022

Now, we have a video that reportedly shows a group of men opening fire on Russian forces near Kyiv. It’s another brutal reminder of the carnage of war.

Hopefully, the Ukrainians are able to hold out for as long as possible and inflict great damage on the Russian invaders.

Violent Video Shows A Tank Getting Lit Up In Ukraine https://t.co/j3pjiuDprj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 21, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as we have them.