‘So F*cked Up’: Howard Stern Blames Republicans For Ending Mask Mandates

Radio host Howard Stern blamed Republicans for the easing of mask mandates, stating that “the wackos are winning,” during a Wednesday episode of “The Howard Stern Show.”

“You’ve got all these wackos with their anti-mask, anti-vaccine, the reason they’ve lifted these mask mandates is because we gave into this small minority of people who are completely out of their fucking mind who think masks are some sort of prison sentence and their freedoms are being taken away,” Stern said.

WATCH:



“There’s so many wackos. I miss the old Republican Party,” Stern continued. “It used to be nice to have a two-party system. Now it’s wackos versus, you know, Democrats. The wacko party. And still to this day, and I hate to say it, only 65 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, and I can’t help but think the wackos are winning.” (RELATED: ‘Throw Him The F*ck Out’: Howard Stern Says Novak Djokovic Should Be Banned From Tennis)

Stern also stated that “when they focus on these battles, then that becomes big news,” and “politicians get scared.”

“The whole thing’s so fucked up,” Stern said.

Stern’s remarks come amid an alleviation of mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccine restrictions. Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced an end to the mask mandates for children under five in his city starting on April 4.

Congressional Republicans on March 15 filed a lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), calling for an end to mask mandates on air travel. The CDC has maintained a mask mandate for users of public transportation and air travel.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not have the legal authority to force people traveling on commercial airlines to wear masks,” Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie said. “Congress never passed a law requiring masks on commercial flights. This lawsuit targets the faceless bureaucrats who are behind the CDC’s unscientific regulation so that this illegal mask mandate can be brought to a permanent end.”