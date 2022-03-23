REPORT: Epstein’s Caribbean Islands To Go On Sale For $125 Million

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s two private islands in the U.S. Virgin Islands are going up for sale at $125 million, according to a Wednesday report.

The larger of the two islands, Great St. James, is roughly 160 acres, while its smaller neighbor, Little St. James, is closer to 70 acres, The Wall Street Journal reported. The pair is colloquially known as “Pedophile Island,” as they are where the convicted sex offender allegedly sex-trafficked girls as young as 11 years old.

Little St. James, which Epstein purchased in 1998, features the main estate, several guest villas and private beaches, a helicopter pad, pools, a dock and a gas station, The Wall Street Journal reported. He bought Great St. James in 2016 for $20 million, according to the outlet.

2 private islands in the Caribbean owned by late financier Jeffrey Epstein are on the market for $125 million: WSJ https://t.co/3oGej4tuKu — Insider News (@InsiderNews) March 23, 2022

The money from the sale will reportedly be used as further legal compensation for ongoing lawsuits against Epstein’s estate, the group’s attorney Daniel Weiner told The Wall Street Journal. The estate has already paid out nearly $125 million dollars to victims. (RELATED: Fund Set Up For Epstein’s Victims Pays Out $125 Million)

Two American firms are teaming up with a group from the Virgin Islands to manage the sale. “Adam Modlin of The Modlin Group and Bespoke Real Estate are marketing the islands in partnership with a local Virgin Islands firm, Christie’s International Real Estate The Saints,” Weiner said, according to The Hill.

Sarah Ransome, an alleged victim of Epstein’s, described her experience allegedly attempting to flee the islands in an interview with The Telegraph.

“I was raped three times that day … a shark would have been my best friend at that point,” she said, according to The Telegraph.

Epstein committed suicide in 2019 after being arrested on sex trafficking charges. Charges against his guards were dropped during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell was found guilty of conspiring with him to groom, recruit and sexually abuse underage girls, in December of 2021.