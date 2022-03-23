EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Highlight Efforts To Cut Gas Prices In New Ad Campaign

Supporters of Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan are launching a new ad campaign highlighting his suspension of the state’s gas tax as high gas prices squeeze Americans across the country.

The ad by An America United, a nonprofit organization which supports the governor, emphasized that Hogan was the first governor in America to suspend his state’s gas tax. Georgia halted their tax the same day last week, and lawmakers in West Virginia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, New York, Tennessee and Virginia are considering doing the same.

The average price of gas in Maryland has fallen by around 47 cents since the tax was paused, according to AAA. The tax accounted for 36 cents in cost. In the new ad, first obtained by the Daily Caller, Hogan calls on President Joe Biden to reverse his environmental decisions that have led to a reduction in American energy independence, so that the U.S. can stop relying on foreign oil. He was one of 25 GOP governors to sign a letter to the White House making such a request.

Some state leaders across the country have called on the federal government to suspend its gas tax as well, which amounts to 18 cents per gallon. (RELATED: Democrats Go On Attack Against Larry Hogan Ahead Of 2022 Senate Race)

High gas prices have quickly become a foremost issue facing the Biden administration, alongside already-rising inflation and the crisis in Ukraine. Sanctions on Russia have contributed to the rise in gas prices, experts say, and inflation has made nearly all goods more expensive in recent months. The pro-Hogan ad hits Biden for recently saying he couldn’t do anything to fix high gas prices, and instead deflected blame to Russian President Vladimir Putin.