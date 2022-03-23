‘He Kept Apologizing To His Mother’: Man Robs Starbucks Across From Police Station, Gets In Shootout With Cops

A man tried robbing a Starbucks across the street from a police station in North Olmsted, Ohio, Monday morning before engaging in a shootout with cops.

Police took suspect Dominique Hullum, 30, of Cleveland into custody after he held-up the Starbucks on Lorain Road, Fox 8 reported. (RELATED: Nine Injured After SUV Crashes Into Starbucks)

WATCH: shootouts after attempted armed robbery at Ohio Starbucks https://t.co/E25V5Hfi7l — WKBN 27 First News (@WKBN) March 23, 2022

Hullum told employees to put the cash in bags and then fled the scene, Fox 8 reported. Within seconds, an officer responded and hit Hullum from behind with the front bumper of his vehicle. Holding his bag of cash in one hand and a gun in another, Hullum fired several shots at the officer, who then fired back. Police told Fox 8 flying glass hit the officer, but that he will be fine.

Hullum hopped into a getaway car a couple blocks away from the Starbucks and sped off.

Several more officers chased Hullum, who turned into a cul-de-sac. He drove through a front yard after realizing he was trapped. Refusing to surrender, Hullum began shooting at police again for 20 minutes.

“He kept apologizing to his mother, telling everybody this was an accident, a mistake, so I don’t think he had a full-fledged plan on what he was trying to do and whatever plan he had obviously failed quickly,” Sgt. Matt Beck told Fox 8.

After police arrested Hullum, he was taken to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, Fox 8 reported.