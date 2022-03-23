Editorial

The Opening Rounds Of The NCAA Tournament Get Monster TV Ratings

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 20: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils reacts in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 20, 2022 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The NCAA Tournament put up some absurd TV ratings during the opening rounds.

The first four days of the tournament were last week, and people tuned in at an incredibly high level. According to a statement from the official March Madness Twitter account, the games averaged 9.119 million viewers across CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How impressive is that number? Well, it’s a 12% bump over the same time period last season.

It’s also very interesting that social media engagements on March Madness accounts are up 38% from last season as well. Not only are people watching, but they’re also talking about the games all over the place.

If you’re an NCAA or TV official, you have to be very happy with how everything has played out through the first two rounds.

It also goes to show that people absolutely love college basketball. The NBA struggles to get eyeballs on games, but college basketball doesn’t have that problem at all during March Madness.

When the NCAA tournament rolls around, the country is locked in and ready to roll.

Now, the Sweet 16 starts Thursday, and I can’t wait to find out how much more carnage and chaos we get. Bring it on!