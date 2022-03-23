Miley Cyrus Says Her Plane Was Hit By Lightning, Cancelling Big Concert

While en route to Paraguay, Miley Cyrus’s plane was caught in a “major unexpected storm” and had to make an emergency landing. The singer says the plane was “struck by lightning.”

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lightning. My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing,” the pop superstar posted to her Twitter feed.

To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. pic.twitter.com/NhKrospppN — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 23, 2022

Cyrus was on her way to headline the 2022 Asunciónico music festival, reported People. She and her band were unable to fly into Paraguay as a result of the emergency landing. She is still expected to perform at Lollapalooza Brasil later in the month, E! News reported.

The city of Asuncion has been experiencing flash floods since Tuesday, forcing organizers to cancel the first day of the music festival, People reported. Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), Foo Fighters and Doja Cat were slated to play, the outlet reported.

After the first day’s cancellation, MGK performed a free show outside a hotel in the city under clear skies, according to videos posted to Twitter. Megan Fox joined her fiancé for the show, blowing kisses and waving to the crowd as she supported his impromptu performance.