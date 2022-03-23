‘We Are Not Victims’: ‘The View’ Guest Points Fingers Confronting Co-Hosts On CRT, Victimizing Black People

“The View” guest co-host Lindsey Gragner confronted the panel Wednesday on their support for critical race theory (CRT), telling them black people are “not victims.”

The co-hosts began discussing Jamaica’s support for earning slavery reparations from the United Kingdom, leading them to call for the U.S. to pay reparations and teach CRT. Co-host Joy Behar said the country, particularly white people, do not want to teach CRT due to the nation having to admit to wrongdoing.

“They haven’t even paid reparations to Native Americans in this country,” Behar began. “It’s not going to happen so fast. I’m just saying, people don’t want to admit that they did something wrong, especially white people. White people don’t want to take responsibility for what they did in this country.”

Gragner interjected, arguing that Americans should learn about “black excellence” rather than victimization. (RELATED: ‘Legitimate Concerns’: ‘The View’ Guest Defends Sen. Blackburn’s Questioning Of Biden’s SCOTUS Pick)

“It’s a whole different conversation about critical race theory,” Gragner interjected. “I don’t think it’s related, because if we talk about critical race theory … my whole conversation yesterday was about teaching about black excellence. I want to see that be the first issue on your agenda, on your agenda. Because I want to see black people thrive. We are not victims. Ok? Even though we have been victimized, we are not victims.”

“We are here to grow and there’s beauty in us and we’re winning out here. Black people are beautiful, so I want to see that more often,” she continued. “And I don’t want to constantly tell my six-month-old daughter that she’s a victim.”

Behar pushed back on her claims of being labeled a victim, claiming CRT is history. Co-host Sunny Hostin also shook her head at the guest’s remarks.

Gragner criticized the education system for narrowing in on slavery and victimhood regarding African-American history. She raised the fact that Africans invented the vaccination process, but that these positive aspects are not being taught to American children.

Hostin claimed the Republican agenda wants to bar lessons on black excellence, and that Gragner is “parroting their talking points.” She then told Gragner that she is “buying into” claims that CRT is being taught in primary level classrooms.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of meritocracy, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.