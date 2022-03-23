Oklahoma House Passes ‘Save Women’s Sports Act’

The Oklahoma state House of Representatives passed legislation requiring transgender athletes to play on sports teams of their same biological sex.

Oklahoma HB 4245, the Save Women’s Sports Act, prevents biological men who identify as transgender women from competing on female sports teams at public schools or universities, according to the bill.

Oklahoma House just PASSED #HB4245 protecting women’s sports!! Well done!! @OKHouseGOP!! It’s time to call it up @oksenategop! — OK Republican Party (@officialOKGOP) March 23, 2022

“Athletic teams designated for ‘females,’ ‘women’ or ‘girls’ shall not be open to students of the male sex,” the bill stated.

Oklahoma’s Save Women’s Sports Act also requires parents or legal guardians to sign an affidavit attesting to their child’s biological sex. (RELATED: Oklahoma Lawmakers Pass Texas-Style Pro-Life Bill)

“Prior to the beginning of each school year, the parent or legal guardian of a student who competes on a school athletic team shall sign an affidavit acknowledging the biological sex of the student at birth,” the bill stated.

Athletes who are 18 or older competing on school-sanctioned sports teams would have to sign the affidavit themselves, according to the bill.

The bill’s author, Republican Oklahoma state Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, told the Oklahoman that HB 4245 gives women a chance at fair competition even at the collegiate level.

“We don’t want to create a situation where we are failing to protect our females,” Hasenbeck told the outlet. “Girls have a right to excel in their sport and compete for records on a national scale and compete for scholarships and universities.”

The bill passed on a party-line vote with 79 Republicans voting in favor and 18 Democrats voting against.