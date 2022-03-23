Police Charge Woman With Murder After She Allegedly Rams Into Two State Troopers, Launching Them Into Other Lane

Pennsylvania police arrested a woman from Eagleville for allegedly killing two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a pedestrian in a car crash that happened Monday morning on I-95.

Police charged Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, with three counts of third-degree murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle while DUI, three counts of homicide by vehicle, wo counts of “manslaughter of a law enforcement officer in the second degree,” three accounts of involuntary manslaughter, and three counts of reckless endangerment, ABC 6 reported.

Webb allegedly fatally struck two state troopers who were assisting a pedestrian, 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras of Allentown, into their cruiser on I-95 southbound near the Stadium Complex, north of Broad Street, ABC 6 reported. The crash threw the troopers, 33-year-old Martin Mack and 29-year-old Branden Sisca, into the northbound lanes of I-95, according to the outlet. (RELATED: 13-Year-Old Drove Truck Involved In Lethal Highway Crash, Authorities Say)

“If you ask me, I’m the best drunk driver ever” A Philadelphia woman has been arrested & charged over the vehicular homicide of two state troopers and a pedestrian. Jayana Tanae Web had bragged many times on Twitter about drinking and driving. https://t.co/oISgbliVoN — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 23, 2022

“Our department is heartbroken with the tragedy that occurred early this morning in Philadelphia,” Philadelphia State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick said in a statement, according to ABC 6. “We ask our fellow Pennsylvanians to keep the families of our troopers and the pedestrian in their thoughts. This is an extremely difficult time.”

GoFundMe accounts were set up to help the Mack and Sisca families.